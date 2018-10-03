Libya Names Squad For Nigeria Clash

Libya coach Adel Amrouche has named a 22-man squad for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group E qualifying matches with Nigeria later this month.

The teams are set to meet in Uyo on Saturday 13 October and Sfax, Tunisia, three days later for crunch qualifiers which could go a long way in determining the teams’ fates on the road to Cameroon 2019.

Amrouche’s list is highlighted by Crotone star Ahmed Benli (who once represented England at U-17 level) as well as Ali Al Musrati of Portuguese club Vitoria Guimarães, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi of New York City FC and Desportivo Alves player Hamdou Elhouni.

Libya occupy top spot in Group E of the 2019 AFCON qualifiers with four points from two games. South Africa are second with same number of points but have an inferior goal difference.

The Super Eagles sit in third position with three points, while Seychelles are bottom of the log with zero points.