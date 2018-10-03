LG Boss Assures 100% Vote For Wike

The Chairman, Degema Local Government Area, Hon. Tony Philmoore has assured the readiness of the people of the area to cast 100 per cent of their votes for Governor Nyesom Wike come 2019.

Philmoore, who was speaking during the inauguration of Wike Solidarity Movement (WSM), Degema Chapter, stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was strongly rooted in the LGA, adding that the people were determined to return the governor to the Brick House with their massive votes.

According to the Degema LG boss, Wike deserves the support of all Rivers electorate considering his numerous developmental strides across the state, pointing out that his track record could not be equated with any past governor of the state.

He advised youths in the LGA not to be deceived by the antics of the opposition, adding that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no recognition in the LGA and the state in general while calling on the people to come out en masse and vote for the PDP in 2019.

In his speech, the Coordinator of SWM in DELGA, Hon. ThankGod Inume said that the ultimate aim of the movement in the area was to ensure that Wike won overwhelmingly during the 2019 gubernatorial election, noting that his uncommon achievements had endeared him to a landslide victory that would enable the governor do more for the people of the state.

He observed that the choice of Wike by Rivers people in 2015 was a wise one, and hoped that voting him for another four-year term would launch the state into greater development pedestal.

“Governor Wike will have no reason to embark on intensive campaign come 2019 because his performance within the past three years plus has attested his readiness to bring more developments, even to the grassroots”, he stressed; assuring that the PDP has all it takes to defeat the opposition parties in Degema LGA.