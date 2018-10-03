Law Student Killed As Suspected Herdsmen Invade UNIJOS Hostel

An attempt by suspected herdsmen to break into a major hostel at the University of Jos has left at least one student dead.

This is even as President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, condemned the recent violence in Jos, the Plateau State capital, that led to the imposition of a curfew.

The deceased, Shedrach Kums, a 300-level law student, was among the scores of students trying to beat back the attackers at the gate of Village Hostel when he was fatally shot.

The university’s student’s union president, Fwangshak Pantu, who disclosed this, yesterday, said three others, a student and two villagers, were critically injured and were receiving treatment at the hospital. The Plateau State Police Commissioner, Undie Adie, denied knowledge of the attack, yesterday.

He said: “It was around 3:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, that some herdsmen tried to invade the Village Hostel, where male, female and some physically challenged students live. The students quickly mobilised towards the gates to prevent them from coming in. Pantu said he immediately alerted the school authorities, who said they would call the police and other security agencies to prevent killing.

He said: “But two hours after I called, the police or any other security agencies did not arrive at the scene, but the students managed to respond and push the herdsmen back.”

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the recent violence in Jos, that led to the imposition of a curfew in the state capital.