Insurgency: UN Team Visits Abuja, North East

Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama has said the United Nations joint delegation would be visiting Maiduguri, Bama and Abuja this week to scale up its humanitarian intervention in the crisis affected area.

Onyeama the team was to be led by the UNDP Administrator, Mr Achim Steiner and UN Emergency Relief Coordinator and Head of UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Mr Mark Lowcock.

The joint UNDP-OCHA Principal-level mission was part of the world ogranisation’s efforts to support the victims of Boko Haram insurgency in the region.

He said the visit was sequel to the High-Level Conference on the Lake Chad Basin Crisis in Berlin, where the international community committed to a comprehensive crisis response in the Lake Chad Region.

He explained that the conference was held at the beginning of September in Berlin on the humanitarian and development efforts on the Lake Chad Basin area.

Onyeama said the UN visit was to discuss with senior government and donor officials in Nigeria how to further strengthen humanitarian and development responses, including national and local ownership, in the North-East.

“We are looking essentially on how to build on the humanitarian programme and the UN has been very much involved and supportive on the humanitarian front in the North-East

“We realised that we have to now move towards the development stage; they also want to hear from the Nigerian government what they should be looking at.