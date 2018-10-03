How Excess Salt Destroys Your Health

After reading an article by J.I Rodale on how excess salt usage damages our health, I am motivated to write this article.

A lot of people, including me eat salt excessively without knowing the damage it does to our health. Though everybody’s physicalogy may not be the same, yet salt can gradually impact on one’s health that before long a serious ailment sets in.

A research done at Rothschild Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem sometimes in 1957 found out that people with thin capillaries have more reports of high blood pressure and severe heart disease.

Another research done by Dr. Hildegard Rand Marica also revealed a startling report that indicated that distortions in the finger nail capillary patterns of mental patients, but none in normal persons.

Both researches pointed to one direction, that our diet which contains high salt can lead to distortion in the body capillaries and affect how they function.

The effect of using salt in to seriously reduce the inner area of all the blood vessels throughout the body. Salt is a pure chemical – sodium chloride –a tightly soluble and very active compound which rushes into the water solution of the body without going through the process of digestion.

These effects nullifies the belief that may must have extra salt in his diet, in order to be healthy. There are many people who are in the habit of adding extra salt to their meals even when the food is fully cooked and prepared.

The use of salt prevents the full oxidation of the circulation passageways in the brain. Dr Louis Nachun in 1962 has linked excess salt intake to increase in high blood pressure .

Dr Nachun claims that high blood pressure is due to increased resistance to the flow of blood from the arteries into the capillaries. Dr. Nachum maintains that if salt is the cause of a certain kind of hypertension, then, by restricting the use of salt, there will result an increase in the diameter of the arteries, thus reducing hypertension.

Excessive salt intake results encourages water-logging cases a swelling of the walls of the blood-vessels, and a reduction in the size of the remaining space in the blood vessels, thus offering more pressure against the passage of blood, increasing the blood pressure.

Another research done by Dr Eugene Foldes and reported in “ACTA-Dermato-Venereologica” claim that excess salt intake accumulate in some tissues and interfere with the proper functioning of those tissues.

He reassured that an accumulation of sodium (salt) in the scalp might disturb the function of these tissues in the growing of hair, and that this function might be improved by reducing the amount of sodium in these tissues.

This, according to Dr Foldes, leads to baldness, as sodium accumulates and affects hair growth.