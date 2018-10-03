Flood Submerges 300 Communities In Rivers …Monarchs Cry Out For Intervention

The flood rampaging Orashi region of Rivers State has sacked more than 300 communities.

Orashi region comprises Abua/Odual, Ahoada-West, Ahoada-East and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government areas.

The area is bounded by Orashi, Sombrero and Imonita rivers which are all tributaries of River Niger.

Mostly affected are parts of Igbuduya, Ubie and the entire Engenni clans in Ahoada-West. Some of the communities can only be reached with canoe.

The Tide investigations show that the Council Headquarters and the Magistrate Court at Akinima have been submerged by the flood.

Social and economic activities have been stalled, while the residents are counting their loses.

A community leader, Peter Adi told The Tide that flood has compounded their problems as “most of us are yet to recover from the 2012 flood”.

At Odiereke, the country home of Eze Ekpeye Logbo, Eze Robinson O. Robinson, it was a tale of woes and sorrow.

On the way to the palace, a young lady uprooting cassava in her flooded farm told The Tide that, “You need to pull your shoe, trousers before you can reach there”.

She, however, said all the people affected were now refugees in neighbouring communities where the flood water was yet to reach.

At Oboburu Obagi, Obigbor, Ohali-Kreigani, Aligwu and Obuohia in Omoku, the story is not different.

A traditional ruler, Eze Sunday Amerize, Eze-Oboburu III told The Tide that Oboburu community would need the assistance of government and other relevant agencies to survive the tragedy.

He showed the house of another chief, Chief Ezikire which was already submerged.

The story was also not different at Omoku, where many people have packed out of their houses.

In all the places visited, mud house were seen collapsing, while women were uprooting their premature edible crops.

Also affected were economic trees and cash crops which have withered, as a result.

Meanwhile, the Traditional Ruler of Umu-obor in Egi clan, Eze Hezekia O. Nnadi has raised alarm, saying the impact of the flood was scotching his people.

Nnadi lamented the flood has compounded the problem of his subject having emerged from crises that equal the area only to be faced by flood.

“Our food crops have been destroyed, our houses damaged, we are in danger of epidemic diseases”, he lamented.

He, therefore, appealed for relief materials, and drugs to cushion the effects of the flood on his people.