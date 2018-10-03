Enyimba Sets Sights On Raja, CAF Confed Cup

Enyimba Chairman, Felix Anyansi-Agwu has set his sights on the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup title, hoping that his side can complete the set of continental trophies for the People’s Elephant.

Enyimba will face Morocco’s Raja Casablanca in Aba this afternoon in the first leg of the teams’ semifinal. The return match is set for Stade Mohamed V on October 24.

“As far as Enyimba is concerned, we have a very rich history both in Nigeria and Africa because we have won everything winnable,” Anyansi-Agwu told CAF’s official website.

“Between 2000 and now that I’ve been chairman, we have won the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title seven times and the Federation Cup four times aside many other trophies and even in years we failed to win something, we had finished in second or third position in the league.

“In Africa, we won the CAF Champions League in 2003 and 2004; we have also won the CAF Super Cup twice in 2004 and 2005 and the only trophy left for us to win on the continent is the CAF Confederation Cup.

“We know that Nigerians want us to win this elusive CAF Confederation Cup. This is possible through hard work and commitment and God’s willing, we shall win this important trophy this year.”

Enyimba gave notice of their ambitions with an impressive 5-1 aggregate triumph over Rayon Sports of Rwanda in the quarterfinals, having topped a tough group ahead of CARA Brazzaville, Djoliba and Williamsville.

“We have respect for Raja because of their pedigree because they have achieved so much over the years both in Morocco and in Africa and I believe they’ll have the same respect for us, as such this upcoming match between us is difficult to predict,” said the Enyimba chairman

“But we are confident in our own abilities and I know we are a very difficult team to beat when we are on fire; our performance in Aba against Rayon Sports has given us so much self-belief and I know our players would rise up to the occasion.”