EEDC Enlightens Students On Electrical Safety

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) says it will extend its education and enlightenment programme on electrical and electricity safety to secondary schools within the South-East.

The Manager, Customer Service of EEDC, Mrs Ijeoma Ogudebe, said this in a statement in Enugu last Monday, while speaking on the 2018 EEDC Customer Service Week, with the theme: ‘Excellence Happens Here’.

Ogudebe noted that one of the major activities of the week would be visiting some schools in the South-East to further educate and enlighten the students on safety issues, especially as it concern electrical and electricity.

She enumerated other activities lined up for the Customer Service Week to include: visiting of some key customers; community service by staff as well as checking the customers’ health vitals as they visit the office.

“EEDC appreciates its esteemed customers, as it commemorates this year’s Customer Service Week. EEDC is leveraging on this global event to appreciate its customers for their support and cooperation over the years.

“Customers are the reason why we are in business, and we are using the occasion of the Customer Service Week to express our appreciation to them, while reassuring them of our continued commitment to serving them better,’’ she said.

Ogudebe said that the week would commence from Tuesday, October 2 to Saturday, October 6, adding that customers that visit EEDC Corporate Head Office and any of its 18 district offices would receive a special treat.

The manager noted that in addition, refreshment and souvenirs would be presented to customers, while there would be lucky dip game, where some customers who have been committed to clearing their bills would win gift vouchers.

“To ensure we improve on the quality of our service, we have set up a 24/7 Call Centre, where customers can call and make enquiry or lodge complaints.

“We have equally recruited and assigned Customer Service representatives at our 147 Service Centres, as well as at our 18 district offices across our franchise area.

“Our utmost desire is to ensure that our customers are happy with the quality of services we offer them, and we won’t rest until this is achieved,’’ she said.

According to her, last year, we put smiles on the faces of our customers, some of them won Plasma TV, Radio sets, Blenders and so on; and we want a repeat of that experience this year.

“This is the second time EEDC is participating in this global event and its participation is because of the high regard the organisation has for its customers,’’ she added.

The Tide source reports that the event, which is a global one and celebrated annually, takes place within the first week of the month of October, and provides a platform for service oriented organisations all over the world to celebrate their customers.