DISCO Moves To Strengthen Energy Efficiency

In a concerted effort to improve and maximise business profits within its area of operations, the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED), has commence an academic master class awareness campaign for some selected customers within Port Harcourt and its environs, with a view to teaching them how to effectively use energy for the growth of their businesses.

The one-day capacity building workshop, with the theme, “Energy Usage Reality”, held at Landmark Hotels in Port Harcourt, attracted PHED customers, energy management experts and journalists.

Speaking while delivering his goodwill message, the Chief Executive Officer, PHED, Mr. Naveen Kapoor, said the programme was organized to help foster increased profitability, reduce energy leakage/loses, foster effective customer relations and build mutual understanding through knowledge, skills and empowerment of customers.

Represented by PHED, Heading Learning and Development, Dr. Godwin Orovwiroro, he opined that the programme was designed to contribute to better understanding of energy consumption, measurement, pricing and billing of customers.

According to him, the aim was also to improve and create sustainable relationship with the company and its valued customers as well as raise public awareness on energy maximization in the society.

“When our customers are profitable in their business, it will make them pay their power bills without much problem. We are not only interested in you paying bills but to ensure you make progress and profits in what you are doing.”

“Energy consumption takes 60% of the running cost of every business operations”. He added.

Kappor said that the company has begun refunding money to those customers who paid for meters, adding that meter and transformer provision were the responsibility of the company.

Earlier in their various lecture presentations, Amon Galloway, Frank Ajiegbu, Joseph Aikowe and Godwin Orovwiroro said customers of PHED could make money in their business if they imbibe the culture of maximizing energy uses, and advised customers to make use of energy when in need as well as avoid wasteful uses of energy as they constitute high business cost.