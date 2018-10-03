Dickson Backs Restructuring To Stem Nigeria’s Disintegration

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has reiterated call for a restructured Nigeria on the part of equity, fairness and justice of all race, tribe and creeds to close the wide gap of division caused by leadership polarisation of the citizenry along ethnic, religious and political lines.

In a statement issued to journalists in Yenagoa by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, the Governor said it was sad that at 58th independence, Nigeria still sat on a keg of gunpowder.

Dickson, who described the current state of affairs in the country as unfortunate, expressed regret that Nigeria was still contending with basic issues of unity, justice and leadership after 58 years of political independence.

According to the Governor, leadership is demonstrated by taking concrete steps and actions to engender equality, justice and creation of a sense of unity and not political slogans for selfish interest. He said that those at the position of leadership who should have taken deliberate steps to unite the country did not take the requisite steps to do so.

He said, “At the national level, Nigeria could have done better too. Nigeria at 58, we are still talking about elementary issues like unity of our country, and the more people talk about unity, the more disunited we portray ourselves to be. These are some of the things we grapple with which are actually, elementary issues.

Austin Pade, Yenagoa