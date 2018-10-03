‘Current Security Challenges, Evil Of Present Generaton’

Leader of Opobo/Nkoro Legislative Assembly, Hon Enyiada Clifford Cookey-Gam, has stated that the South-South geo-political zone has remained the most peaceful region in Nigeria.

Speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt on Thursday in an interview last the state of the South-South in a democratic setting, Cookey-Gam, said that the current security challenges facing Nigeria was the evil of the present generation and the fight against this heinous crimes was a great burden to the present crops of generation in the zone.

He stressed that it is evident that inspite of these security challenges, the South-South zone still remained the most peaceful region in the country, noting that major security challenges that could have dramatically disturbed the peace, security and stability of the region had been effectively silenced.

Consequently, he said that there was the need for the various tiers of government, security agencies, civil society organistations, media and members of the public to collectively cooperate to sustain the existing peace for the benefit of all and sundry.

The lawmaker, representing Opobo/Nkoro Ward 4 in the Assembly, however, noted that although there was close synergy of security agencies in the zone, there were seven strategies to be adopted by the security agencies to ensure continuous and uninterrupted peace in the zone.

According to him, first, there is high demand to improve the synergy and interagency cooperation among various security agencies through collation and sharing of intelligence in the zone.

As he put it, the security agencies should develop capacity and procedures to provide timely and appropriate response to incidents and work with the community to detect, investigate and solve crime amicably.

He explained further that, they should as well analyze and use the opportunities, causes and outcomes of crime to support crime prevention and use information system and intelligence to prevent crime effectively.

Cookey-Gam calls for the promotion of effective use of technology and evidence gathering techniques in criminal investigations, stressing that emphasis should be geared towards sustainable synergy among security agencies.

Bethel Toby