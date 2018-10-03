Bayelsa Agency Advocates PPP For N’Delta Dev

The Director-General of the Bayelsa State Partnership Agency, Hon Stanley Braboke Enaibagha has advocated the need for orientation on the catalytic role that Public-Private Partnership (PPP) plays in supporting community-based development and government in improving the wellbeing of a state and accelerating physical development.

This, the director-general said at a live phone-in radio programme on the topic: “PPP and the Niger Delta Development”, sponsored by the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) at the Nigeria Info 92.3 FM studio in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He noted that the workability of the PPP initiative has not been maximized because it is misconstrued; some others are ill-informed on this critical development concept, stressing that PPP initiative has the capacity to proffer solution to the plethora of problems militating against rapid growth and development of the Niger Delta states.

Enaibagha explained that PPP simply involves a contract between a Public Sector Authority (the government) and Private Party, in which the private party provides public service or project and assumes substantial financial, technical and operational risk.

Continuing, the DG posited that government contribution may be in kind, that is providing the enabling environment such as fixed assets and take-off grant which the private sector would build on in growing the economy, to create improved Gross Domestic Product (GDP), infrastructure and the wellbeing of the people.

Austin Pade, Yenagoa