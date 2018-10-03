Banigo Tasks Telecom Firm On Service Delivery

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Ipalibo Harry-Banigo has called on communication giant, Airtel to enhance its service delivery by opening more shops in the rural areas of Rivers State.

Making the call on Thursday at the lunch of the company’s new 4G life network in Port Harcourt the Deputy Governor emphasised the need for Airtell to extend its operations to the rural areas where, she said, villagers engage in recharge cord sets business.

“Airtell should take steps to set up more shops and small outlets in the rural areas where most of our women are into small scale recharge card retail business”, she said.

While thanking the company for lunching the 4G networks, Dr. Banigo assured the company of the support of the Rivers State Government under the leadership of His Excellency, Nyesom Wike.

“The Governor is doing everything possible to provide an enabling business environment”, sshe said, noting that the “investment Promotion Council has said Rivers State has the highest investors and the ease of doing business has improved a lot more”.

Earlier, while lunching the 4G Network, the Managing Director (MD) Cum Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Mr. Segun Ogunsanya, said it is to enhance the company’s service delivery to its customers.

“The purpose of lunching the 4G Network is to expand the brand and speed of Okita Networking to satisfy our millions of customers by enhancing the ease of doing business faster and better.

“The new 4G life will create more entrepreneurs, improve the quality of life of the people, connect more people with their dreams, and empower businesses towards improvement in life”, he said.

Also present at the occasion where key stakeholders in the communication industry, HRM King Dandeson Douglas Jaja, the Amanyanabo of Opobo and Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers.

There was also HRM Leslie Eke, Ezegbakagabka, Eze Oha Evo 11 of Evo Kingdom.

