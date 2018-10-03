ASUU Faults FG’s Proposed Students’ Education Loan Scheme

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has kicked against the proposed education bank and students’ loan scheme by the Federal Government, describing it as a ploy to commercialise public university education.

This is as the body said the proposed scheme would give incentive for public universities to thrive, adding that if approved, the scheme would deny the poor access to higher education.

ASUU Zonal Coordinator, Port Harcourt Zone, Uzo Onyebinama, who stated this at a media briefing at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) said that the proposed scheme by the federal government was a deliberate effort to commercialise public universities in the country.

Onyebinama further said that the Federal Government’s introduction of the scheme into the renegotiation of the 2009 ASUU and its (the apex government’s) agreement process was an attempt to blackmail the union before the Nigerian students.

He said, “ASUU believes that education is a public good and therefore, the union considers the proposal for an education bank and a students’ loan scheme as a deliberate effort to commercialise public universities.

“If approved, the scheme will also be an incentive for private universities to thrive and ultimately deny children of poor Nigerians access to university education.

“ASUU views the attempt by the government team to introduce the issue of education bank and student’s loan scheme into the renegotiation of the 2009 Federal Government of Nigeria and ASUU agreement as an attempt to blackmail the union before the Nigerian students and the general public,” Onyebinama stated.

He explained that ASUU has demonstrated its belief in dialogue and due process be subscribing to the renegotiating process, “despite the fact that many components of the agreement and the subsequent memorandum of understanding memorandum of action arising therefrom have not been implemented.”

Dennis Naku