908 Journalists For 6th NUJ National Confab In Ogun

No fewer than 908 journalists from the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, are expected as delegates at the 6th National Conference of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), scheduled for tomorrow in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.
National President of NUJ, Waheed Odusile, made this known, yesterday at a press conference held at the NUJ Secretariat, Iwe-Iroyin House, Abeokuta.
The theme of the conference is “Media, Hate Speeches and 2019 General Election in Nigeria: A Democratic Participant or Democratised Press?”
Odusile, flanked by the National Secretary of the union, Liman Shuaib, the chairman of Ogun State Council, Wole Sokunbi and the Chairman of the Credentials Committee, Dahiru Muhammad, said the decision to host the conference in Ogun was adopted at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Sokoto.
