PDP Convention: Wike Wins As Party Okays PH

The controversy surrounding the choice of a venue for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), national convention was, last Friday, laid to rest following the adoption of Port-Harcourt, the Rivers State capital by the National Executive Committee (NEC), of the party.

The emergency NEC meeting which was attended by presidential aspirants including former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, ex-governor of Kaduna State, Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, Sen Ahmed Makarfi, former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, erstwhile lawmaker, Datti Baba-Ahmed and incumbent Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal also had in attendance the governors of Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, Delta and Rivers States- Ayodele Fayose, Udom Emmanuel, Ifeanyi Okowa and Nyesom Wike, respectively.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the 82nd NEC meeting, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan said all presidential aspirants were assured of credible and transparent primaries, adding that they have all accepted to go to Port Harcourt for the big event.

According to the publicity scribe, NEC also called for the resignation of Prof Mahmood Yakubu for alleged connivance and manipulations of the electoral process in Thursday’s re-run governorship election in Osun State.

He said, “The NEC has approved the budget for the 2018 national convention which will hold in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“NEC further resolved that we will be committing all our presidential aspirants to a bond on the outcome of the election. What this translates into is that all our aspirants will sign an agreement with our party in order to ensure that the outcome of the national convention which the party has promised to be transparent, free, fair and acceptable to Nigerians, must be accepted by all our aspirants.