Explosion Rocks Rivers APC Secretariat …As Party Holds Parallel Guber Primaries

There was pandemonium in Rivers State, as an explosive device went off in an area close to the All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat, yesterday.

As both APC and its rival party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), governorship primaries were going on, an explosive device suspected to be placed by thugs, exploded, thereby instilling fear in many residents and passersby in the area.

The explosive device suspected to be dynamite, made security operatives stationed at the APC secretariat to rush to the spot for verification.

On reaching the spot, reports have it that the suspected thugs who dropped the explosive fled in a Toyota Camry car which conveyed them there.

Meanwhile, the process of electing a governorship candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s election has been enmeshed in controversies.

This was as Ojukaye Flag-Amachree held its indirect primaries as approved by the national leadership of the party, while the Senator Magnus Abe-led faction of the APC went ahead and conducted direct primaries.

The Abe-led faction was holding primaries, which was reportedly not being monitored by the Jafar Lawal Isa-led APC Governorship primaries committee and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

While this was ongoing, one of the governorship aspirants, Chief Dumo Lulu Briggs called for the postponement of the primaries.

Dumo Lulu Briggs told newsmen that indicators show that the minimum standards to guarantee a free and fair governorship primary are non-existent because of some biases.

It would be recalled that Lulu-Briggs had expressed his support for direct primaries but decided to go along with the decision of the National Working Committee of the APC which approved indirect primaries for Rivers State.

He said, “Unfortunately, events leading to governorship primary in Rivers State have witnessed the following anomalies that have robbed it of the minimum acceptable standard that can guarantee its credibility.

“That the Rivers State Executive Committee has openly supported and canvassed support for Arch. Tonye Cole, the preferred aspirant of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi.

“That state delegates to the primary were not elected by party members in proper ward congresses but merely handpicked by the Rivers State Executive Committee.

“That in spite of the flawed process in which the so-called state delegates were selected, the list of delegates and the guideline for the primary have not been made public. Our request to the State Executive Committee, yesterday, Saturday, 29th of September, 2018, less than twenty four hours to the primary date for the list of delegates and guidelines yielded no fruit rather we were referred to the National Executive Committee of our great party.

“That we have intercepted text messages sent by officials of the state executive to these handpicked delegates to assemble at secret locations for accreditation and transportation to an undisclosed venue for the primary.

“It is clear from the foregoing that the minimum standards to guarantee free and fair governorship primary are non-existent and Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs has decided not to give credence to this obvious charade and hereby calls for its postponement.”

In the meantime, the Rivers State Police Command has said adequate security has been put in place, and that the command will carry out its responsibilities according to the law.

Kevin Nengia, Amadi Akujobi & Susan Serekara-Nwikhana