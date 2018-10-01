Buhari Lacks Willingness To Restructure Nigeria – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that the present All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government lacks the willingness to restructure the country.

Addressing delegates of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Saturday, Wike said that Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo made it clear that the APC-led Federal Government does not believe in restructuring.

He said: “I believe completely in restructuring. If this country must move forward, then it must be restructured.

“Let nobody deceive you, Nigeria is dying. This APC Federal Government does not believe in restructuring. But the Niger Delta says very clearly, we want restructuring.

“What we are talking about transcends party politics. We are talking about the overall development of the country and in particular, the Niger Delta”.

He said anybody who understands the fundamentals of the retrogression taking place in today’s Nigeria, will vehemently support restructuring.

He said: “For us as a people, we cannot be deceived any longer. Nigeria is such a complex country. Just a few weeks ago, a Bayelsa man was the DG DSS, but he was removed.”

Wike said when President Jonathan was in office, the external forces used Niger Delta indigenes to pull him down on the altar of flimsy excuses, and added that since Buhari intensified failure in governance, no northerner has been used to malign him.

He called for unity amongst all groups in the Niger Delta, noting that the development of the area should form the premise of every single action.

“If you believe in what you are doing, then nobody can use you. For me, as long as God gives me strength and wisdom, I will continue fighting for the restructuring of this country. As a people we must work together”, he said.

He stated that when it mattered most, he supported an Ijaw son who was the President of Nigeria to the end.

Commenting on his struggle for the PDP National Convention to hold in Port Harcourt, Wike said it was purely for the economic wellbeing of Rivers people and not for any political advantage.

On the recently burnt Fruit and Vegetables Market in Port Harcourt, he wondered why the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi would play politics with the affected traders by claiming he would reconstruct the market, when he could not reconstruct the burnt Mile One Market as governor.

Also speaking, Senator Dino Melaye said that the only way that restructuring can be implemented in Nigeria was by voting out the failed APC-led Federal Government.

He praised Wike for his outstanding projects delivery in Rivers State, saying that Rivers State has made tremendous progress under the leadership of the governor.

Melaye described Wike as a defender of the defenceless and a courageous governor committed to the development of the country.

Human Rights Activist, Madam Ankio Briggs declared that the country has no option but to immediately restructure, adding that restructuring simply means resource ownership and control.

Briggs warned that the electoral fraud being perpetrated across the country would not work in Rivers State, as the leadership of the state cannot be determined by Abuja.