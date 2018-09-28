Why We Celebrate Wike -UCDC Coordinator

The United Community Development Committee (UCDC ), Rivers State says its decision to celebrate the three years of Governor Wike’s administration is as a result of what it described as his monumental achievements in the state.

Co-ordinator of the organisation, John Onwubualili, who said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, said that the three years of the present administration of the State has taken Rivers State higher than every other state in the country.

“It is important for us to recall that Rivers State Judiciary was closed for a year and six months, democracy has a serious mark without the existence of judiciary, that means within this period, Rivers State courts were closed, Rivers State was in a system of anarchy, divide and rule system.

“During this time, courts were closed in the state, hooligans and gangsters were freely parading in our various streets, but His Excellency, Nyesom Ezebunwo Wike came in and simultaneously ordered for opening of the courts for administering of equity, justice and fairness in Rivers State,” he said.

The Rivers State House of Assembly was equally closed, Onwubualili continued, stressing that the rule of law was jettisoned in the State between the inception of the Wike administration.

“It means that the principle of checks and balances system in Rivers State then was totally raped.

“We should also know that re-opening the legislative assembly complex showcased true democracy in Rivers State and how the Governor loves true democracy”, he said.

The UCDC Coordinator said that “posterity will not forgive the community leaders if they refuse to acknowledge and celebrate the grassroot governance of Wike for all the numerous projects, he has executed within this short period of time”.

Femi Akinyemi