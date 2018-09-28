Ward Executive Denies Iriase’s Purported Expulsion

Ward Nine executive of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State has disowned the letter expelling the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Pally Iriase.

The ward Chairman, Kehinde Ehimiaghe and Secretary, Chief Ahonsi Ohiokede, respectively, denied knowledge of the letter in a statement issued in Benin, yesterday.

The ward executives described the purported letter of expulsion as “embarrassing and misleading, and a calculated attempt” to tarnish the image of the lawmaker.

“It is a brazing subterfuge and deliberate falsehood to desperately attempt to tarnish the image of the respected leader with unsubstantiated and never sustainable allegations of anti-party activities.

“Ward 9 executive committee of APC is totally at a loss as to how and why such allegations are concocted to bring the reputation of our leader to public odium and disrepute.

“We completely disclaim the action since the allegations are false and the purported expulsion illegal and unconstitutional,” it stated.

The statement further said that no complaint was received from any person or any organ of the party against the person of Iriase, in breach of article 21 (B1) and (B2).

Accordingly, “The breach of this would have necessitated the panel to investigate the so-called allegations. Iriase was never invited to defend the allegations in breach of sacred rule of fair hearing.

“The local government area chapter of the party in Owan East, acted ultra vires its power to wit: by making public pronouncement in flagrant violation of article 21 sub A (v) of the party’s constitution.”

The State Secretariat of the APC had, last Wednesday, also declared the purported expulsion of the deputy chief whip of the lower chamber of the National Assembly (NASS), null and void.