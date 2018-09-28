US Rapper, Drake Hospitalised

United States Rapper, Drake has been hospitalised after collapsing on stage due to a sudden illness. Reports have it that the rapper collapsed on stage while rehearsing at American Airlines in Miami, Florida.

The rapper fell ill abruptly and couldn’t perform, a situation which led to the cancellation of the shows. Drake made an apology to his teeming fans.

“I simply needed to say how sorry I’m about these two exhibits in Miami” he wrote on Instagram story. I had by no means skilled something like this in my life.

However, Drake did not state the kind of illness that made him break down. He added: “In contrast to different present cancellations or date changes resulting from many points, this one has fallen on me and I simply wish to apologise as a result of I hate to let down those that came to share these moments with us.”