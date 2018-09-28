Three OBALGA Communities Get Transformers, Soon

Three communities in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State will get transformers during the first 100 days of the present administration of the area. They are Rukpokwu, Rukpoku, and Ozuoba.

Making this known in an exclusive interview in his office last Tuesday, the Executive Chairman of the Council, Hon. Solomon Abel Eke said this would be part of his achievements to showcase the first 100 days in office of his administration.

Hon. Eke, who reeled out numerous projects his administration has commenced and will accomplish during his tenure as Chairman of the Local Government Area, stated that all he has decided to do is to be remembered by the people-oriented projects he would execute.

“What I want to be remembered for, as I’ve always said, is the good plans that I have for the people of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area. My coming to this office is just to serve the people. Serving them means that whatever is the interest of the people is what I will do”, he told The Tide.

Towards this end, he said: “I have opened my door very wide for all the communities who seek audience with me. I do this because it is through this I can find out what their problems are”.

According to him, the three communities had stated that transformer is what they need immediately and he promised them that he’ll provide it by the 15th of October, before the commencement of activities to mark his 100 days in office.

The local government boss, who said he aims to sanitise, develop and secure the LGA, hinted that projects he is currently working on include instituting a health insurance scheme that would cater for the health needs of the people, decongesting major roads and provision of security in the entire Obio/Akpor.

Others are: building of schools in areas that do not have, provision of tablets that would contain past West African Examinations Council (WAEC) question papers and answers for students preparing for the examination and building a sports complex for the local government area.

Soibi Max-Alalibo