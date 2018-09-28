Nigerian multi-talented entertainer, Sound Sultan has announced plans to mark the 18th year of his being a professional with a musical concert titled Jungle Story.
Known as one of the country’s foremost rappers, Sound Sultan’s artistry comprises singing, song writing, acting, directing and so much more. His debut single Jagbajantis was released in 2000 and since then, he has released seven albums.
To commemorate the anniversary, he is hosting a musical concert this October at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island. The three-day event will include drama productions and will feature a long roster of Nigeria’s A-List actors actresses, artistes and Sound Sultan’s friends. Jungle Story 2018 starts on October 12, 2018 and will run through Sunday, October14, 2018.
Ticket sales to commence soon.
Sound Sultan Holds Concert To Mark 18 Years Of Music Career
