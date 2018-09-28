Society Lauds Dangote On Job Creation, Industrialisation

The African Real Estate Society (AFRES) has lauded Chairman, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote for enhancing Africa’s economic growth and spearheading unemployment reduction through his contributions to the real estate sector.

Head, Corporate Communication, Dangote Group, disclosed the AFRES commendation in Lagos,Wednesday.

Chiejina said the real estate practitioners gave the commendation during the facility tour of the 12 million per annum metric tons Dangote Cement Ibese plant in Ogun.

He noted that President of AFRES,Catherine Kariuki, said that Dangote was a pillar that drives steady and continuous industrialisation in Africa through the spread of his cement business across the continent.

“Dangote is helping to reduce poverty in Africa by establishing companies in African countries. He is a pillar in African economy and needs all the encouragement from the African leaders.

“Nigeria is blessed to have a man who has a vision and has translated the vision to building industries and impacting positively on his people and environment and gradually changing the African narratives from that of doom to boom,” Chiejina quoted Kariuki as saying.

He said Kariuki commended the company’s efforts in rehabilitating the mines area from where limestone has been excavated.

“That is good, but I will also advise that there is a lot to learn from Kenya where Bamburi has done rehabilitation of its Bamburi site and the site has become a tourist centre in Kenya,” she added.

Kariuki urged African leaders to encourage Dangote to do more by obliging him all necessary cooperation required to set up more businesses in the sector.

Also, the Director of Dangote Ibese Plant, Armando Martinez, expressed the appreciation of the management to the Society members for choosing Nigeria for their conference and the visit to the plant as part of their programme.

Martinez said the Dangote Cement was indeed excited seeing members of the Society who were from different countries of the world, adding that such composition fitted the global business strategy of the Dangote Cement.

“Dangote has impacted its host communities positively; we build roads, we provide water, we give scholarship and offer manpower trainings to develop the people intellectually and physically,” he said.

He explained that the company had taken measures to strengthen the sustainability of its various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects provided for the people in appreciation of maintaining peace and tranquility in the communities over the years.