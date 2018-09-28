Shut Flow Station: Shell Denies Links With Warring Groups

Oil giant, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has denied allegations linking it to reported clashes between groups of people who unlawfully occupied the company’s facility in Belema community, Akuku- Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The firm said the c1ashes between those occupying its production facilities at the Belema Flow Station and the Gas Plant since August 11, 2017 and a group of people protesting the continued occupation of the facilities by the invaders.

SPDC’s Media Relations Manager, Bamidele Odugbesa disclosed this in a statement titled ‘Shell Calls for Dialogue On Belema Flow Station and Gas Plant’, and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt.

The Tide recalls that some residents of Belema and Offoin-ama communities had shut down the flow station over alleged neglect of their interest by the oil firm and also demanded/hell’s replacement with another firm to manage the facility.

A prominent indigene of the area and National Secretary of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, while reacting to the incident, also accused the company of neglect, insisting that the flow station will not be opened until an amicable resolution of the issues was reached.

Sara-Igbe queried, “What development projects have Shell cited in those areas. If you go to these areas, it is an eye sore. The water they drink in this modern day is something you cannot imagine.

But SPDC in the statement restated its commitment to dialogue and peaceful

resolution of disagreements with the invaders and advised stakeholders in the matter to give the Rivers State Government) initiated mediation process the chance to resolve the disagreements peacefully.

The statement reads, “The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) debunked allegations in paid radio announcements falsely linking it to reported incidents of clashes between a group of invaders who have been in unlawful occupation of the company’s production facilities at Belema Flow Station and Gas Plant since August 11, 2017 and a group of people protesting the continued occupation of the facilities by the invaders.

“SPDC has also restated its commitment to dialogue and peaceful resolution of disagreements with the invaders.

“A group of people invaded the facilities on August 11, 2017, ejected the staff on duty and have illegally remained in occupation of the facilities since then. The group has so far rebuffed all entreaties to resolve their grievances through dialogue but has instead demanded immediate transfer of ownership and operatorship of the facilities to their preferred indigenous oil firm, under the pretext that SPDC has over the years neglected the interests of the local community.

“SPDC believes that all stakeholders in the matter should give the Rivers State Government-initiated mediation process the chance to resolve the disagreement peacefully”, said SPDC External Relations General Manager, Igo Weli, on Tuesday.

“Contrary to the false claims in the paid radio announcements, SPDC will only resume operations at the facility when it is safe to do so.

“Our primary goal is the safe and peaceful resolution of this dispute, and we encourage all parties to return to dialogue to protect the safety and security of all concerned including those occupying the facility, community members, SPDC staff and contractors,” it said.

Dennis Naku