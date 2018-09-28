SEEFOR: SIFMIS Goes Live In PH, Today

The Rivers State Integrated Financial Management Information Systems (SIFMIS) will go live today.

This follows the procurement and installation of the necessary software and hardware equipment by the government.

The Project Coordinator, State Employment and Expenditure For Results (SEEFOR), Mr. Kelcious Amos, who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in his office, said that all necessary facilities have been put in place to ensure the successful take off of the system.

SIFMIS is a process of integrating all financial transactions of the state into an ICT platform to improve public expenditure management process that would lead to reliable, accurate and error-free financial information.

According to Amos, “It is a sub-component of the State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR) project.

“Implementation began in 2015 with the engagement of SIFMIS coordinator and the subsequent signing of the implementation contract”.

He said that since the commencement, several civil servants from the ministries departments and agencies (MDAs) who are the end users of the project have been trained while various equipment necessary for its takeoff and sustenance have been procured and installed.

“Go-live, therefore, marks the commencement of the system in the state. It is also expected to run parallel with the manual process before the final cutover to automation after three months”, he added.