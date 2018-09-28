Sack Ngige Now, SSANU’s Women Wing Urges Buhari

National Women Leader, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, (SSANU), Hajiya Hadiza Kabir yesterday called for immediate removal of the Labour Minister, Mr Chris Ngige from office.

Kabir made the call in a telephone interview with newsmen in Zaria, Kaduna State.

She said the call became imperative in view of the fact that Nigerian workers no longer have confidence in the minister and his style of leadership.

“We are not sure as labour organisations whether the minister briefs President Muhammadu Buhari on the outcome of the meetings between government representatives and union leaders.

“Therefore, we are appealing to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari to remove the labour minister, Mr Chris Ngige, with immediate effect. “We no longer have confidence in him as the minister at all; it seems he doesn’t know his job. I also want to use this medium to appeal to government to give priority to workers’ welfare for the good of the nation,” she said. On compliance of SSANU members to the nationwide strike, Hadiza, who is also a senior staff at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, said their members had complied 100 per cent.

“In essence, the strike had recorded 100 per cent success.” While commending the members for their total compliance, she encouraged them to stay at home until government heeded to the demands of labour.