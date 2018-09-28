Police Burst Car Snatching Syndicate, Internet Fraudsters In PH

Efforts by the Police in Rivers State in combating crime and criminality have received a huge boost, following the arrest of a car snatching syndicate and smashing of a five man gang of internet fraudsters in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The State Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, who disclosed this while parading the various suspects before newsmen in Port Harcourt said two gangs were arrested by operatives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Monitoring Team in the state.

Ahmed further said that the suspected car snatching syndicate were responsible for most of the vehicles stolen at gun point in Port Harcourt and its environs, adding that four buses and two Hilux vehicles were recovered from the hoodlums.

He said, “Men of the IGP Monitoring Unit headed by Ben Igwe while acting on credible information burst a gang of car syndicate that specialize in snatching cars in Port Harcourt and its environs.

“Their confessions led the police to Lagos where four hummer buses and two Hilux Vans were found. They are still helping us in our investigation,” the Police Commissioner stated.

Also paraded were a five mam gang of internet fraudsters who specialize in generating fake alerts to defraud their unsuspecting victims.

Ahmed explained that the suspected fraudsters were arrested following tip offs from ‘well-meaning Nigerians’, in an attempt to sell off goods they secured with the fake alerts.

The state Police boss said six Plasma Television sets were recovered from the suspects; even as he warned members of the public to be weary of such transactions.

Dennis Naku