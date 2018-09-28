Police Arrest Armed Robber In Camouflage

A member of an armed robbery syndicate who specialised in operating with Army uniform around Mowe area of Ogun State has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command.

The 23-year old Adeoye Ayomide, was arrested around along Ofada Road, Mowe, yesterday.

It was earlier reported that the gang had robbed one Adeyemo Adegboyega, a retired Army officer of the sum of N86,000 on the 13th of September, 2018 with broken bottle.

The case was reported at Mowe Divisional Headquarters, consequent upon which the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Francis Ebuhoma detailed his operatives to be on the trail of the hoodlums.

The police’s efforts paid off when the operatives received information that the gang had been sighted around Mowe area.

Upon the information, the operatives swiftly moved into action, chased the gang and subsequently got one of them who dressed in fake army uniform.