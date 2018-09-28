PH Set For Mini Marathon, Nov

The steady Run Group says arrangement have been concluded in organising the Port Harcourt Mini Marathon in November this year.

This was revealed by the technical director and trustee member of the group, Eugene Abel on an exclusive interview with Tidesports.

According to him, “the Port Harcourt Mini Marathon is in commemoration with our weekly runs which holds in the afternoon of every Sunday. The weekly fitness runs is an avenue where people gather to work out, and it also helps to reduce the state’s expenditures on health.

He further explained that people usually come out in their numbers to participate.

“We usually have not less than 100 people every week that participate in the fitness routine.

On the activities of the group, Mr Abel revealed that they have collaborated in the awareness of several illnesses such as cancer, mental health and cardiovascular problems.

“This year’s slogan is termed No Excuse, meaning that nobody has any excuse not to participate as we have provided an enabling environment and prizes will be given out to winners”.

The mini marathon will be divided into the men, boys and physically challenged in the male category, while the female category will see the women, girls and physically challenged competiting also.

Abel also expressed the group’s appreciation to the Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye for his unflinching support in providing adequate environment and also endorsing their activities.

Femi Akinyemi