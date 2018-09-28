Ongoing Reforms Yielding Results, NECO Insists

The Acting Registrar of National Examination Council, Mr Abubakar Gana, says the ongoing reforms embarked upon by the council are beginning to yield results.

Gana made the assertion while speaking with newsmen on NECO’s efforts over the past four months at fulfilling its mandate in Abuja, yesterday. The acting registrar explained that dividends of the reforms were evident in the result of its recent examinations among other things. He said that results of the NECO examinations of 2017, specifically Mathematics and English language had shown that 70.85 per cent of candidates obtained five credits and above.

He further said 71.48 per cent of the 2018 result indicated improvement over the 2017 results by 0.63 per cent in terms performance of candidates

On the 2018 NECO results, he said that 875,464 candidates, representing 84.77 per cent scored credits in English Language, while 850,331 candidates representing 82.34 per cent, scored credits in Mathematics.

He added that 742,455 candidates representing 71.48 per cent scored five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics.

Gana attributed the early release of results to efforts made by NECO to satisfy the quest of candidates awaiting UTME results to gain admissions into the universities of their choice.