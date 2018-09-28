NSF: Asaba Hosts Zonal Elimination, Oct

Zonal elimination of Team Sport for the forthcoming 19 National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled to hold December in Abuja, has been fixed to commence first week of October, this year in Asaba, Delta State.

The Zonal Coordinator, South South Sports Directors, Sonny Obot disclosed this Wednesday during a meeting held by all sports directors in the region, at the Alfred Diette Spiff Sports Complex, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

According to him, the venue for Elimination events would be spread across sports centres in Asaba, saying that all the event could not hold in the Stephen Keshi Stadium as earlier planned.

“I have gone there for inspection of the venue. I think Asaba is ready to host. The facilities on ground are good and they are well prepared”, Sonny Obot said.

The meeting, which had the attendance of five sports Directors from the zone was held to review the performance of the zone at the competition (National Youth Games), recently completed at the national level.

“We are here to look at the competition completed at the national level, looking at sports development in the region and the forthcoming National Sports Festival in Abuja”, Obot added.

He however, commended Delta and Akwa Ibom States for the sustenance of their good works in sports having performed well at the 2017 and 2018 National Youth Games (NYG).

He also thanked the directors for their supports and understanding so far since the inception of his tenure as a zonal coordinator.

Meanwhile, the zonal elimination will kick off October 8 and run through to 13.