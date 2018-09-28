NLC Strike: NNPC Assures Of Fuel Stock

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says there is 37 days premium Motor Spirit (PMS) known as petrol self-sufficiency to serve the needs of consumers across the country.

The corporation disclosed this in a statement signed by its spokesman Mr Ndu Ughamadu, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He said the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, had appealed to motorists and other consumers of petroleum products across the country not to engage in panic buying of products over the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) planned industrial action.

He said the Federal Government was seriously engaging the NLC on the issues it raised.

Ughamadu quoted the NNPC GMD as affirming that the nation had 37- day PMS, otherwise called petrol, self- sufficiency.

He assured that all the NNPC’s depots across the country, including the private ones engaged by the corporation on throughput basis, have an abundance of petroleum products to meet the needs of Nigerians.

He added that all NNPC depot managers had been instructed to intensify products loading and other activities in their depots to avert any fallout of developments in respect of the NLC’s proposed strike.

It further noted that the NNPC would continue to meet the products consumption needs of all Nigerians wherever they may be within the shores of the country.