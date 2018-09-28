Nigeria To Showcase ICT Innovation At Gitex 2018

In its continuous efforts to foster the growth of technology ecosystem, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), would showcase Nigeria’s ICT innovation at the 2018 Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX 2018).

The Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations, Mrs Hadiza Umar, said that the event would provide a platform for accelerating investment-ready startups.

GITEX is an annual Information and Communication Technology trade show, exhibition and conference scheduled to hold at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates from October 14 to October 18.

It aims at showcasing the global technological advancements and innovations in the domain of consumer electronics.

The Tide source reports that NITDA is a Federal Government agency established in April 2001 to implement the Nigerian Information Technology policy and coordinate general IT development and regulation.

Umar said that it would also expose them to international investors, networking opportunities, partnerships and access to witness emerging technologies that were changing the world.

“Previous attendance has recorded several successes with Nigerian startups coming top in pitching sessions and winning cash prizes as well as acceleration opportunities.

“Generally, startups have reported encouraging feedback on the effect of GITEX to their businesses.

“NITDA’s subsidiary, the Office for ICT Innovation and Entrepreneurship (OIIE), coordinates startups’ participation at the event.

“This year, the process started with a call for pitch deck submission from technology and technology enabled startups on July 24 through our websites, social media platforms, traditional media, broadcast messages and emails,” she said in a statement.

According to her, due to the wide reach of the call for application, over 500 submissions were received.