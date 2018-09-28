NGO Trains 100 On e-Waste

The E-waste Relief Foundation (ERF) says it is training 100 Lagos e-waste handlers from Alaba International Market and Computer Village on proper handling of e-waste and remain healthy.

The President of ERF, Dr Ifeanyi Ochonogor, last Wednesday in Lagos during the training said that it would enhance the capacity and management of e-waste handlers, at the same time remain healthy.

He said that the objective of the programme was to upgrade the way the informal sector handle e-waste, adding that e-waste had been doing a lot of harm to the country’s ozone layer and ecosystem in general.

“The training is necessary to forestall misconduct in the disposal of electronic wastes management, especially as they are toxin.

“The toxins ones release poison in the ozone, water and the environment, as handlers are always burning cables to get copper, which is poisonous and this should be stopped.

“We are training 100 participants from Alaba market and Computer Village on how to handle electronic waste.

“They will be trained by top government officials who know the implication of electronic waste and are willing to do something about it.

“There will be monitoring measures in place such as the quarterly programme and networking agencies to ensure that the training is effective and the materials given to the handlers will be judiciously used, “ he said.

Ochonogor, however, commended government’s effort in waste management and urged government at all levels to participate more by providing basic tools needed to manage waste.

The Chairman, ERF, Prof. Oladele Osibanjo said that his dream was to see that the informal sector of e-waste handlers transformed to the formal sector and make money without endangering themselves.

Osibanjo said that most times, the handlers were usually exposed to ill health due to improper e-waste management and possible die carelessly without enjoying the money made from the e-waste business.

“There is the sweet and sour side of e-waste, the sweet side is the copper silver or gold gotten from the waste, while the sour side is the toxins that are cancerous,’’ he said.

He said that those toxins could be prevented from causing harm to the body with the right form of sensitisation, training and awareness “which is the reason for the programme.