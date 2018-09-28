LOC Secures Sponsorship For Coal City Int’l Marathan

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) for Coal City International Marathon has secured sponsorships and partnerships from reputable firms ahead of the November 24 schedule for the long distance race.

Tidesports source reports that Coal City International Marathon, which will hold in Enugu metropolis, will be the first-ever international half-marathon to be held in the entire South-East of Nigeria.

The Head, Marketing and Sponsorship of the marathon, Nzube Ndiokwelu, said last Tuesday in Enugu that the LOC secured sponsorships of Ethiopian Airlines as the official Airways of the event.

Ndiokwelu also revealed that RedBull Energy Drink had dotted the lines as the official refreshment drink for the maiden marathon in the South-East region.

“We also received and signed agreement for sponsorship with Three Crown Milk.

“Kwese Cable TV is our Official TV Partner; while Urban Radio, Enugu is the Official Radio Partner for the event.

“We also have iTour Africa as our Official Tour Partners, since the athletes and spectators will have ample opportunities to tour interesting landmark sites in the state,” he said.

According to him, the marathon period will be used to showcase the great culture and tourism prospects of Enugu State to the world.

The LOC member said that Coal City Marathon would put the state on the world map of athletics in the area of development and talent discovery.

He also said that further inquiries could be done through cellphone numbers: 08034004354, 08035537369 and 08156139125.

Tidesports also reports that over 1,320 local and international long distance runners have registered, while the international long distance athletes registered are from Cameroon, Kenya and Ethiopia respectively.

The LOC had earlier revealed that only 3,000 athletes would be allowed to register to participate in the competition to allow for control and adequate provision for athletes.

The LOC had put in place prize money for the winners in the male and female categories of the event.

For each of the categories, the winner gets 3,500 dollars, first runner-up 3,000 dollars and second runner-up 2,500 dollars respectively.

There will also be prize money for the first six winners in each category as well as other consolation prizes.