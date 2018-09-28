Google Tasks Advert Agencies, Others On Digital Landscape Trends

The Head, Small and Medium Business Marketing, Google Sub-Saharan Africa, Ms Nivani Govinder has urged advertising agencies to adopt current trends that will shape the digital landscape in the country.

Govinder made the plea at the unveiling of the Google Partners in Lagos last Wednesday.

According to her, the Google Partners programme will help to bring businesses online and thereby strengthening the digital ecosystem.

“Agencies are important stakeholders that Google is working with, hence, the need to support them through training to enable them deliver to clients, thereby leading to the unveiling of Google Partners in Nigeria.

“There is need for them to understand the challenges they face and shape their businesses to tend toward the technology revolution that is being experienced on a day to day basis.

“They should imbibe some trends that will enable them connect with their users effectively and lead to a profitable venture,” she said.

She listed some trends to guide them as bottom line, which had to do with diversifying revenue streams, reposition solutions and having a clear value proposition.

Govinder said that adoption of bottom line would lead to greater understanding of the business and deepen trust and transparency.

She said that technology, which had to do with data, automation and infrastructure would improve margins for efficiency, create enablers for growth and profitability.

Govinder said that there was also need to create a culture of excellence by developing and retaining talents in the business.

The Country Director, Google, Mrs Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor, said that the Google Partners programme was aimed at improving the relationship between Google and advertising agencies, digital marketing professionals, and other online consultants that manage Google Ads accounts.

According to her, through the partners programme, Google will ensure that businesses get the help they need when it comes to things like search, mobile, display, video, and shopping advertising.

“Digital marketing agencies with partner certifications will be able to display it on their websites, showing that they have passed Google Ads exams and are up to date with the latest product knowledge.

“The introduction of Google Partners is just the latest example of our commitment to bringing the next wave of Nigerian businesses online,” Ehimuan-Chiazor said.