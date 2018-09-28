GITEX 2018: Six Start-Ups To Showcase Tech Innovation

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) says six outstanding start-ups have been selected to showcase their technological innovation at the Gulf Information Technology Innovation(GITEX).

Head Corporate Affairs and External Relations of the agency, Mrs Hadiza Umar, who made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the GITEX is scheduled to hold from October 14 to October 18 in Dubai.

GITEX is an annual Information and Communication Technology trade show, exhibition, and conference that holds in the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The event is aimed at showcasing the global technological advancements and innovations in the domain of consumer electronics, with government and private sector technology institutions in participation.

Umar said that the exhibition by the start-ups was in line with the agency’s continuous efforts to foster the growth of the technology ecosystem through Information Communication Technology innovation.

According to her, the selected start-ups will undergo training so as to maximise the benefit opportunities during the exhibition.

She said that the successful six start-ups represented the six geo political zones in the country and were rigorously selected by experts in the government, technology hubs, the academia, investors, professional associations and the ICT industry.

”The Office for ICT Innovation and Entrepreneurship (OIIE) of the agency coordinated the selection of the start-ups which had over 500 applications.

”In the final stage, online pitching was conducted for two startups from each region and the best six startups emerged and represent the six geopolitical regions.

”The startups will undergo a one week boot camp with seasoned resource persons in the ecosystem to equip them with state of the art skills to get the best of GITEX,” she said.

She said that the start-ups were Arone, a transport,logistics company representing the South East with a technology to solve the problem of lack of accessibility to medical supplies.