Four Vessels With Cargoes Arrive PH, Today

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Rivers Port, says four vessels with an import tonnage of 24874.786 laden with bitumen and bulk salt will arrive the port today.

The authority also gave the drafts of the vessels as 7,6,6.5 and 6, respectively.

This was contained in a daily shipping position made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

The statement by the authority listed the cargoes on board of the vessels as containers, bulk salt, frozen fish and bitumen.

It also gave the names of the vessels as MV. MSC Maria, MT. Bold Voyager, MV. Green Austevoll and MT. Viveka, while the shipping agents include MSC, Derron Alpha, GHYshot and Super Maritime.

The shipping position listed three vessels, as ships in the port already discharging cargoes to their agents in Rivers port.

The ships in port include MV. Global Aquarius, MV Furline I and MV Glarius, with 169.34, 115 and 189.80 lengths.

NPA statement added that the ships in port were discharging Bulk wheat and frozen fish with Fejudam, Ghyskot and Allison as their respective shipping agents.

The authority also added Maria Theresa, MT. Onne, MT Atlantice Due, Breydei, MT. Adebomi 3 and MT. Ocean Gladia- for as ships in port at Bonny Jetty.