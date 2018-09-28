C’River APC Crisis Deepens …As Stakeholders Reject Guber Candidate

Concerned All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in the Southern Senatorial District of Cross River State have kicked against the emergence of governorship candidate from the Central Senatorial District of the state, claiming that it was abnormal for anyone from the district to aspire for office of governor of the state in 2O19.

In a media briefing, a group of individuals claiming to be concerned stakeholders of the APC in the Southern Senatorial District of the state, led by former Vice Chairman, Calabar South Local Government Council, Sir Aloysius Ene, stated that it was wrong and absurd for any individual from the Central Senatorial District of the state to aspire for office of governor given the fact that the central area was the greatest beneficiary of appointments in the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Aloysius, who hails from the South said: “The Southern Senatorial District stakeholders, without any sentiments and bias, observed that the Central Senatorial District is politically overloaded in this regard.

“The minister of Niger Delta Affairs is from the Central Senatorial District, incumbent senator is from the central, APC state party chairman is from the central, NDDC Board chairman is also from the central.

Others include: “Special Adviser to President on Prosecution also from the central, Auditor-General of the Federation is also from the central district.”

A communiqué issued by the concerned stakeholders and signed by 37 individuals reads: “After due consultation and brainstorming on these disturbing issues, we, the Southern Senatorial District Stakeholders state as follows; “That the governorship position for the forthcoming primaries in APC for Cross River State should be selected from aspirants from Southern Senatorial District.

“In order to give credence to the above, we, the stakeholders representing the Southern Senatorial District do hereby reiterate that we shall, without any equivocation, support the candidate from Cross River South for post of governor in the process leading to the final selection as the APC candidate for position of governor.”

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar