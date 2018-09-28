CAVB President Calls For Education Of Nigerian Coaches

The President of Confederation of Africa Volleyball (CAVB), Amr El-Wani, yesterday called for proper education of Nigerian coaches to improve the game in the country.

He told newsmen in Abuja that Nigeria had lot of talents that needed to be harnessed.

El-Wani said that the Nigerian team needed more training that would make them to focus and be confident in themselves.

According to him, Nigeria have very talented players and we’ll build but what they need is adequate education of the coaches.

“‘They also need to prepare adequately for any tournament.

“To participate in any championship, you have to have at least one year preparation and at least play 100 international matches to prepare you well,” he said.

On the just-concluded U-21 Boys Africa Volleyball Nations Cup in Abuja, El-Wani attributed Team Nigeria’s fifth position to inability of the team to manage pressure.

“Your team is super excellent but the tension and stress in front of your spectators put the team under pressure. This is what happened.

“I am sure the Nigerian team is as equal as anyone in the final, they were only beaten by the stress and overwhelming spectators, officials and coaches,” he said.

Tidesports source reports that Tunisia dethroned defending champions, Egypt to clinch position first, while Egypt came second, Morocco came third, Rwanda and Nigeria came fourth and fifth respectively.