Bride Price Should Be Scrapped – Adichie

Feminist and writer, Chimamanda Adichie recently finished a pet talk with some of her fans titled, “An Evening With Chimamanda” and she talked a lot on the role of women of which one is cooking. She said: “cooking should not be compulsory for women as we are born with honey pot.”

On bride price, she said: “When I got married, I felt very confused about the payment of bride price and my father, a very lovely man said he didn’t want any money because we were not selling anybody. Instead, he asked for something symbolic. And so, he asked for 1 kobo because of its symbolism. I think bride price should be scrapped from our culture.”

On Kainene’s where- about September 23, a very important question about the ending of her book, “Half of A Yellow Sun,” one which every reader of the book is inquisitive about, Adichie said: “I don’t know I don’t know where Kainene is.”