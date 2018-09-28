Board Member Appeals For Revival Of Handball Premiere League

A board member of Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Musa Hamza, has appealed for continued sponsorship of handball league to reawaken the game in the country.

Hamza made the appeal in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

He commended Prudent Energy Services for sponsoring the ongoing handball premiere league at Rowe Park, Yaba, Lagos because the players, teams and technical crew were excited with the resumption of the league.

Tidesports source reports that 12 male and 10 female teams are participating in the league, which started on Wednesday and ends on October 6.

“Handball in the country is beginning to take shape, especially with the programmes holding at various levels and that is a major development that will help us to get it right.

“The sponsorship by Prudent Energy Services is one of the greatest achievements of this board because it has awakened our sleeping league and excited players and officials.

“The national premiere league has been neglected due to lack of sponsorship,” he said.

He said that he was impressed with the turnout of teams, especially those from the northern part of the country for the league.

“This league has watered the appetite of players and officials in various teams, especially those that traveled all the way from north.

“The HFN board is full of appreciation to Prudent Energy Services for its tremendous support and commitment which has made this national event a reality,” he added.

Shina Sanya, the Tournament Director, told newsmen that 11 matches would take place daily to enable the teams to comply with the competition guidelines.

It would be recalled that at Wednesday’s event, Plateau Peacocks defeated Owens 36-27 while Kada Queens overwhelmed Desert Queens by 32-15.

At the male event, Niger United defeated Coast Shooters 28-24 while Kano Pillars downed Safety Shooters by 25-24.