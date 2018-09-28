Army Moves To Reconcile Ogoni Communities

As part of efforts aimed at bringing lasting peace in the area, the Nigerian Army has expressed its determination to reconcile warring communities in Ogoniland, Rivers State.

The Six Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt which made the pledge, yesterday, expressed determination to ensure that communities in Rivers State enjoy peace and live in harmony.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) Six Division, Nigerian Army, Major-General Jamil Sarham, stated this in Port Harcourt during a stalled reconciliation meeting between Bomu and Lewe communities in Gokana Local Government Area of the state.

Sarham, who initiated the peace meeting as part of the Army’s mandate to ensure peaceful coexistence in the society, said absence of one of the warring communities would not deter the division from achieving lasting peace in the area.

The GOC, who spoke through the spokesman of the division, Col Aminu Iliyasu, stated that the command was committed to ensuring communities in Rivers State enjoy peace and live in harmony.

Iliyasu said the step taken falls under Civil Military Cooperation (CiMic), noting that the division was not out to apportion blame to any of the warring communities.

He said, “We are determined to achieve peace not only in the two warring communities, but the entire Rivers State”.

In his remarks, Chairman of Gokana LGA, Paul Kobani, regretted the huge destruction the warring communities had recorded in the crisis.

Kobani, who noted that only representatives of one of the warring communities attended the reconciliation meeting at the Six Division, assured that he would not rest until lasting peace was achieved in the area.

Dennis Nuka & Beauty David-West