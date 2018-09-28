APC Thugs Unleash Mayhem In Brass …Attack PDP Secretariat …Open Fire On Security Operatives

Suspected thugs of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) yesterday unleashed terror on the Brass Island of Bayelsa State by attacking the PDP secretariat, and opening fire on security operatives.

Business and commercial activities were paralysed while PDP loyalists and other residents in the area were forced to flee their homes.

The five-man gang allegedly led by one Aboye Bushboy from the neighbouring Rivers State invaded the community in the early hours of Thursday, shooting sporadically to scare innocent people before carrying out the heinous act.

Briefing newsmen, the Chairman of Brass Local Government, Victor Isaiah, alongside the Deputy Speaker, Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon. Abraham Ingobere, the Senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, condemned the violent activities of the opposition APC in the area.

A similar incident occurred in the area in July, resulting in the untimely death of two innocent citizens in the area.

The caretaker chairman condemned in strong terms the activities of the APC chieftains in the area, former Governor Timipre Sylva and Hon. Sunny Igoli, the member representing Brass 1 Constituency in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

He accused them of masterminding the crisis rocking Brass Island, especially, the killings and loss of lives recorded in the area in recent time.

Hon. Isaiah, quoting a police source said the APC thugs armed with AK47 invaded the community at the early hours of today (Thursday) and attacked the PDP secretariat and, as well launched manhunt for the PDP members in the area.

He said that a group referred to as Bushboys led a five-man gang in the operation that lasted several hours.

The chairman added that during the shoot-out, the PDP secretariat was attacked while they opened fire on the security operatives.

He said the operation was carried out on the order of former Governor Timipre Sylva and Sunny Igoli who are billed to attend a funeral ceremony in Twon Brass this weekend.

According to him, insecurity, due to the activities of the political thugs of the opposition APC is now becoming a recurring decimal and needs to be checkmated.

He called on the Inspector General of Police and other security operatives in the state to be alive to their constitutional responsibility of securing the lives and property of the people not only in the area but also the state as a whole.

Speaking in the same vein, the Deputy Speaker, Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon. Abraham Ingobere stressed the need for the protection of lives and property in the area.

Also, he called for a thorough investigation and arrest of the culprits, so as to serve as deterrent to others.

The Senator representing the area, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce called on the appropriate authorities to invest more on security personnel in order to enhance optimal performance.

According to him, the police station at Brass Island is in a sorry state. The structure is not befitting. There is need for the Police Authority to invest more on its personnel.“Mr. IG, there is need for more investment in personnel because of the sensitive nature of their constitutional responsibility”, he said.

Austin Pade, Yenagoa