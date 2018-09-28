AFC Honours 1992 Military Plane Crash Victims

The Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State, says it would construct a befitting Cenotaph in honour of the 165 military officers who died in a military plane crash in 1992.

The 165 military officers were attending senior course 15 of the college when the Nigerian Air Force Plane C130 crashed while on tour of naval formation in Lagos on to September 26, 1992.

The Commandant of the college, AVM Lawal Shittu-Alao said out of the 165 officers that died, 116 of them were at the college.

He disclosed that a road leading to the quarters of senior staff course participants had been officially named September26 road in their memories

Alao identified those who died to include seven directing staff, 102 students of senior course 15 and seven supporting staff of the college.

“We hope subsequently every year to hold solemn ceremony to remember their sacrifices and also to their families to have little solace.”

According to him, their death was a huge loss to the college and a reminder of the sacrifices made as members of the Armed Forces.

“It with a great heavy heart but great honour to remember our fallen heroes,” he said, adding that the unfortunate incident brought to an end the promising careers of the young officers.