SDP To Adopt Direct Primaries In Choosing Flagbearers

The Social Democratic Party (SDP), yesterday, stated that it will adopt direct primaries in choosing candidates to fly its flag in the 2019 general election.

It would be recalled that, last Monday, the SDP National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Alfa Mohammed, was quoted as saying in a statement that the party would commence its primary elections on September 28, 2018.

The Abia State Chairman of SDP, Hon. Chidi Nwosu made this known at a press conference held at the party’s secretariat in Umuahia, the state capital.

He said that the party leadership adopted the direct primaries option to encourage members to freely choose those who will fly the party’s flag ahead of the 2019 election. The former Abia lawmaker assured all aspirants jostling for various elective positions under the platform of the SDP of a fair playground during the primaries.

His words “Our great party, SDP, is experiencing surge in Abia State as it relates to purchase of nomination forms for various offices, ranging from state House of Assembly to the Federal House, Senate and to the governorship.

“And we have a system that has been set by the national leadership of our party by the constitution of our party. For the first time in the history of Nigeria, there is now going to be staggered options like other political parties.”

“For those who are obtaining nominations forms, I am assuring all participants and intending aspirants to come quickly and buy their forms because these forms will continue being on sale till the days our primaries will start.

“We are guaranteeing all aspirants of a fair playing ground to intending members who want to contest election on the platform of this party,” Nwosu said.