A Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, yesterday ordered a public summon to be published against Senator Hope Uzodinma, accused of issuing N200 million dud cheque.
Uzodinma, a serving senator representing Imo-West, Smiec Engineering and Chemical Construction Company, Niger Global Engineering and Technical Company, were charged with alleged issuance of N200 million dud cheque. The Judge, Mr Abdulwahab Mohammed, made the order following a motion filed by the plaintiffs’ Counsel, Mr Oluwatosin Ojaomo, asking that a public summon be made against the defendants. Ojaomo, Counsel to Chitex Ventures and Chima Akuzie (the complainants), had brought the motion pursuant to the provisions of Sections 41 and 42 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).
He averred that the motion had become imperative as the defendants appeared to be absconding from justice after they were served a warrant of arrest on September 18.
N200m Dud Cheque: Court Orders Public Summons Against Senator
