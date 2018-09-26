Minimum Wage: NLC, TUC Begin Strike, ’Morrow

Barring any last minute change of plans, organised labour in the country would embark on a warning strike, tomorrow (Thursday), to protest government’s delay in arriving at a new national minimum wage for the country.

In a two-paragraph statement, yesterday, General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson informed all industrial unions in the country and state councils to immediately begin the mobilization of their members in readiness for the warning strike which May later snowball into a full blown industrial action.

The statement reads: “This is to inform you that the Organised Labour shall commence nationwide warning strike in respect of the non implementation of the National Minimum Wage effective midnight of Wednesday, 26th September, 2018.

“All industrial unions and all state councils are to commence mobilisation immediately for an effective strike action nationwide. A formal notification letter will be sent later in the day”.

Similarly, the Trade Union Congress (TUC), yesterday, insisted that organised labour would commence strike from early hours of today, following the Federal Government’s failure to honour its ultimatum on the new minimum wage.

A statement signed by the Secretary-General of the union, Mr Musa-Lawal Ozigi, in Abuja, stated that the decision to embark on strike was sequel to the resolve of the Central Working Committee of TUC on September 24.

Ozigi said that following the mandate of the CWC, TUC leadership would take all necessary action to effect the ultimatum on the new minimum wage in collaboration with other stakeholders.

“Strike is hereby declared to commence from early hours of Thursday, September 27, 2018,” the secretary-general said.

He noted that as a result of the TUC’s decision to embark on strike, mobilisation of members would commence immediately.

According to him, all workers, Civil Society Organisations and the masses are hereby put on notice to stockpile their houses for all necessary provisions and food items.

Ozigi, however, called on state councils to form joint state strike implementation committee that would comprise the TUC, NLC and other stakeholders in the state to ensure effectiveness.

He called on union members to be alert for further directive on or before Thursday.

The labour leaders had on September 12 cautioned the Federal Government against foot-dragging on the new minimum wage and allow the tripartite committee to conclude its job to avoid action.

The NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, had said that the committee was not pleased with the comments allegedly made by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.

The minister had earlier told the committee to adjourn indefinitely to give room for further consultations with the government on the new minimum wage.

The Federal Government had assured the organised Labour that the Tripartite Committee on the National Minimum Wage would conclude its negotiation before the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in November, 2017 inaugurated a tripartite committee to discuss and arrive at a new national minimum wage for the country, while the committee began sitting in March 2018.

Also, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige told the nation in February during the 40th anniversary celebration of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) that the committee will conclude its report before the end of the third quarter.

However, at a meeting where the committee was to finalize its work, the minister reported announced that the government needed more time to consult before arriving at a figure which will be discussed by the committee, while the meeting was adjourned indefinitely.

The position of the minister angered Organised Labour, promptly accused the minister and the government of delaying the process, and issued a two weeks ultimatum for government to recall the committee and conclude negotiation or face an industrial action.

Although the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo was said to have called for a meeting to address the issue with a view to avoiding any industrial action, it was gathered that Organised Labour was not invited to the meeting.