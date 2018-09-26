Don’t Underrate Libya, Chukwu Advises S’Eagles

Former national team coach, Christian Chukwu, yesterday called on the Super Eagles to go for victory over the Libyans in their African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers scheduled for next month.

Chukwu told newsmen in a telephone interview that it would be dangerous to underrate the Libyans.

He said that away victory must be seen as the only alternative for the Super Eagles in order to guarantee a place for Cameroon 2019.

“Libya is a good side and they have advantage because of their record in the ongoing qualifiers in the group.

“ So, we have no reason not to prepare for a win and not draw,” Chukwu said.

Chukwu who commended the management of the Super Eagles for building a virile team, said that they should consider mass inclusion of home-based players.

According to him, home-based players will be more committed than the foreign-based because of their orientation.

He said that apart from the fact that many of the home-based are very familiar to each other in skill and style, they play division one league while many of the foreign-based play in lower divisions.